Christina Milian Continues To Live Her Best Life In Tied-Up Top & Panties

Christina Milian took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself.

The “When You Look at Me” hitmaker stunned in a short-sleeved multicolored tie-dye top that featured Metallica’s logo and a skull print. She tied the garment up at the front and displayed a hint of her midriff. Milian showed off her legs and paired the ensemble with nude-colored panties. The singer pulled her dark long hair off her face and styled her locks in one plait. She accessorized herself with a bracelet and hoop earrings while keeping her nails short with no polish.

The 38-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Milian was snapped sitting down outdoors. The entertainer was captured fairly side-on from the thighs-up. She gazed in front of her with a smile and showcased her profile. Milian rested one arm beside her and appeared to be living her best life.

In the next slide, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress was photographed standing up. Milian kept a happy expression on her face while staring over her shoulder at the camera lens. She tugged at the bottom of her T-shirt and was clearly glowing in the sun.

In the third and final frame, Milian parted her legs and looked down while holding onto the knot on her top.

In the tags, she credited Fashion Nova for her attire.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 207,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.4 million followers.

“Omgggg, my childhood crush still looks beautiful,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“Ur sooooo beautiful! U can tell ur husband is ur soul mate. Bless up bella!” another person shared.

“My lovely one, you always looks sooo beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“You are always beautiful, sweet, and kind. I wish the family and you all the best,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Milian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off her baby bump in a couple of throwback photos from last year. Milian wore an oversized white Pink Floyd tour T-shirt with camo-print bottoms, which she left unbuttoned at the top. She sported her dark wavy hair down with a middle part and decorated her short nails with a coat of polish. At the beginning of the year, Milian gave birth to her son, Isaiah.