‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Thanks Her Mom For Her Unconditional Love In Throwback Wedding Snap

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick thanked her mother Ann Marie for her unconditional love in a throwback black-and-white wedding snap taken 10 months ago when the reality television personality wed Chris Larangeira. The dark-haired stunner looked breathtaking on the day of her nuptials at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, New Jersey, where the photograph was taken.

In a sweet moment captured between the family members, Angelina looked over her right shoulder toward Ann Marie. Her eyes were downcast as her mother secured the back of her dress in the venue’s bridal suite.

Angelina once said during an episode of the MTV series that she wanted to look like an Italian doll. She appeared to achieve her goal in a gorgeous lace and rhinestone Eve of Milady creation that was worn at her wedding ceremony and at the beginning of her reception, reported The Inquisitr.

The gown had a low-cut sweetheart neckline and floral sleeves that fell just below her shoulders. It had a sheer, fitted bodice with lace scrollwork over Angelina’s midsection. Tiny floral appliques that featured rhinestones at their center were dotted throughout the gown. At its bottom, the bridal creation featured a full mermaid skirt.

Angelina’s dress and those of her mother, Chris’ mom, and her bridesmaids, which included her fellow reality show stars Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, were all purchased at Castle Couture in Manalapan, New Jersey, as seen in an Instagram post here.

Additional bridal touches such as a silver and rhinestone tiara and a lace veil added to the television star’s over-the-top glamorous style.

She wore her long, dark tresses cascading over her shoulders and down her back with a little lift at the crown of her head. Prior to her wedding, Angelina revealed that she had hair extensions put into her tresses, per an Instagram post seen here. In the share, she revealed that she added 24-inch individual pieces for length and volume to her already long length.

In the snap, Ann Marie looked equally glamorous as her daughter. She wore a dress that mirrored Angelina’s look. Her gown featured a low-cut neckline and thick straps atop her shoulders. The sparkly creation featured small flowers on the hips and stomach. A bodice studded with rhinestones shimmered in the photograph. Ann Marie’s hair was worn secured away from her face and long in the back with several strands that framed her cheekbones.