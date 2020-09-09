WWE Rumors: Top ‘NXT’ Star Set To Join Main Roster, According To New Report

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, NXT star Mercedes Martinez could be on her way to the main roster.

The superstar fought Rhea Ripley in a cage match to close this week’s episode of the black-and-gold brand’s weekly show. Ripley put her through a table and seemingly brought an end to their feud, with the announcers going on to suggest that both performers will be moving on from each other.

Following the loss, Martinez’s manager, Robert Stone, confirmed that he had parted ways with his client. According to Stone, he wants to take his group in a new direction without Marinez’s involvement. The segment also hinted at Martinez moving on from NXT.

This could mean that Martinez will join Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown in the coming weeks. As the report highlighted, she is rumored to be one of the members of the mysterious Retribution faction that’s been causing chaos in recent weeks.

While she might not be revealed as one of the official members when the group is unmasked, she has been featured with the stable on WWE television in recent times.

The group is reportedly going to be made up of former developmental talents who have yet to debut on one of WWE’s flagship shows. While some main roster superstars have participated in angles, the backbone of the stable will supposedly be newcomers.

Martinez’s name has been linked with the faction for weeks, along with performers such as Dominik Dijakovic, Vanessa Borne and Chelsea Green.

If the latest rumor is true, Martinez’s ascent to the main roster is set to be quicker than most NXT stars. As noted by WhatCulture, she has only been with WWE since January of this year. She previously competed for the company in both Mae Young Classic tournaments, but she wasn’t given a full-time deal until a few months ago.

The superstar has only been on television for a short period of time as well, and her purported fast-tracked push indicates that she must have impressed management. Some talent stays in the black-and-gold brand for years before even getting a sniff of action on Raw or SmackDown.

Prior to signing with the biggest sports entertainment promotion in the world, Martinez competed for promotions such as Shimmer and World Xtreme Wrestling, where she enjoyed great success. In 2019, she made a couple of appearances for AEW, debuting at All Out and competing in a subsequent episode of Dark.