Yaslen Clemente Gets On All Fours & Flaunts Fit Physique In Black Thong Bikini

Over the summer, Yaslen Clemente has delighted her 2.1 million Instagram followers with a steady stream of sultry photos and videos that show her flaunting her fabulous figure in a variety of barely-there outfits. On Wednesday, the model turned up the heat and shared an update that saw her showing off her fit physique in a black thong bikini.

Yaslen was on fours for the steamy post, which consisted of two snapshots. The photos captured her from a side angle, giving her inline audience an incredible view of her curves.

Because of the angle, not a whole lot of Yaslen’s swimsuit was visible. The top was a bandeau style, and the bottoms were a thong with thin side straps pulled high on her hips. She also wore a black crocheted scarf on her head. The scarf had long sides that featured tassels on the ends. She also sported a teal polish on her nails.

The popular influencer appeared to be at a resort somewhere near an ocean. Part of a condominium was visible on one side of the image. A swimming pool was behind Yaslen, and its water blended with the brilliant blue shades in the sea and sky.

While the photos were similar, the first picture captured all of Yaslen’s body while she posed with one foot raised and her toes painted. She arched her back, accentuating her booty as well as her slim waist. Her toned legs were also a focal point. Her eyes were closed as she turned her face toward the lens.

The second snap was taken at a closer angle, and it put the focus on her cheeks. The tassels of the scarf hung a couple of inches below her abdomen, calling attention to her trim midsection. She looked forward with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption, she left an uplifting remark.

With more than 17,000 of her followers liking the post within an hour of it going live, it proved to be a hit.

Along with dozens of heart-eye and flame emoji, her fans had nothing but good things to say about the provocative pose.

“Look so beyond perfect love it. Hope you have a wonderful beautiful day sweetheart,” wrote one admirer.

“You are a masterpiece so flawless,” a second Instagram user echoed.

“Beautiful woman,” commented a third follower.

“Looking so lovely,” a fourth fan added.

Yaslen knows how to work the camera, and she put her flirty skills on display not too long ago in a video that captured her lowering her leggings while she snapped a sexy selfie.