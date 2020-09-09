Kris Jenner Source Denies She’s Joining ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ After Ending ‘KUWTK’

A source for the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star shuts down rumors that she's eyeing a Housewives diamond.

Kris Jenner reportedly has no plans to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following her recent announcement that she is ending her family’s reality show, Keeping with the Kardashians, with a final season next year.

After the bombshell announcement that the long-running E! reality series will end its run after 14 seasons began making the rounds on social media, some speculated that Kris was eyeing a role on the Bravo hit that stars Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and several more wealthy ladies.

On Twitter, some fans felt the KUWTK ending was part of a new career move for the momager, who would be the perfect “replacement” queen bee one year after the departure of veteran series star Lisa Vanderpump.

“Fully convinced Kris Jenner allowed the show to end because she knows she’s going on #RHOBH,” one fan wrote.

Other even made taglines for the fantasy Housewife, with one Twitter user writing, “In Beverly Hills, no one can keep up with me – Kris Jenner RHOBH tag line.”

But a source told ET Online that the famous family mutually decided to end the show because it was getting “very hard” for the supersized clan to film all together or to get enough footage separately.

The insider also added that rumors about matriarch Kris joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are “not true.”

John Tsiavis / Bravo

Fans have long wanted to see Kris join the Bravo franchise, but with the demise of KUWTK it’s no surprise that the rumors are at an all-time high.

It also doesn’t hurt that she is a close friend of Kyle Richards, who is one of the lead stars on the reality hit. Kris has even made a few cameos on the California-based series in the past, most recently on the milestone 10th season when she was a guest at the Halloween star’s charity event for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

While some of the women on the RHOBH seem to be in a “forced” friendship, Kyle and Kris have been besties for decades. Last year, Kyle told People that Kris was even a guest at her baby shower for her daughter Alexia more than 22 years ago. She described the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as “am incredible” and “thoughtful” friend who she considers to be “like family.”

The chummy real-life friendship is a far cry from the Bravo battleground that often pits the co-star against one another, so perhaps it’s for the best that Kris is staying away.