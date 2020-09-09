Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Look-Alike Daughter Ava’s 21st Birthday, Famous Friends Weigh In On Sweet Snap

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter Ava Phillippe’s milestone birthday. The actress celebrated the occasion by sharing a series of sweet snaps that generated a ton of buzz with her 24 million fans.

The first image in the set captured the mother/daughter duo posed outside. The background was mostly blurred, but a few green plants and white flowers were able to be distinguished. Sunshine filled the area at their backs, and the two ladies made the shot even brighter with their mega-watt smiles. Reese wrapped one arm around Ava’s shoulder, and the two put their heads together for the sweet pose. The image was cropped below the chest, but fans were still treated to a glimpse of their attire.

Reese opted for a denim top in a light wash. The garment had a deep V-neckline, and the actress decorated her collar with a gold necklace. Reese layered the look with a cream-colored cardigan, indicating that the image may have been snapped in colder weather. The mother of three styled her long, blond tresses with a side part and her hair tumbled over her shoulder and back. She also added a pair of hoop earrings to match her trendy necklace.

Ava went causal for the photo and sported a basic white T-shirt. The garment appeared to have a heathered fabric and a simple crew neckline. Reese’s mini-me wore her locks with a middle part, and like her mom, she added a pair of earrings to complete her outfit.

In the second photograph, Reese threw it back to one of Ava’s past parties. The photo was filtered in black and white and captured Ava seated in front of a large piece of cake. She held a figurine in her hand and smiled big as she looked straight ahead. To complete the look, she rocked a headband with a party hat that read “Party Princess.” The cute accessory also had feathered trim.

To go along with the snaps, the Big Little Lies star wrote a lengthy caption to commemorate her daughter’s 21st birthday, raving over all the accomplishments that she has achieved in her life. Within an hour of the upload being shared with fans, it accrued over 512,000 likes and 4,200-plus comments. Several of Reese’s celebrity friends also took the time to wish Ava the best on her special day.

“Happy birthday, Ava! And congratulations on 21 mom years, Reese,” Jennifer Garner wrote, adding a series of stars to her text.

“Whattttt??? 21??? i can’t believe!!! happy birthday sweet and beautiful,” Zoe Kravitz chimed in.

“Cannot believe. Happy 21st to you both,” Molly Sims commented.