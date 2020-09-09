Carole Baskin’s Ex-Husband Don Lewis Was Ground Up In A Meat Grinder, Witness Claims

An employee of Carole Baskin killed her ex-husband, Don Lewis, and ground up his remains in a meat grinder, a witness claims in a CBS News special that will air on Wednesday.

Lewis’ disappearance was a major sub-plot of the Netflix documentary series Tiger King, in which Oklahoma animal park owner Joe Exotic and Tampa animal-rights activist Baskin battled over who was right and who was wrong. In the midst of their battle came multiple allegations from Exotic that his nemesis murdered her husband in 1997 and fed his remains to tigers.

Officially, the disappearance remains unsolved, and the sheriff involved in the case, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, has confirmed that Baskin is neither a suspect nor a person of interest in this disappearance. However, the case remains open, and his body has never been found.

Trish Farr-Payne believes she knows what happened, and she shared her suspicious with “48 Hours” correspondent Richard Schlesinger, in a special report to air Wednesday night.

Her allegation is roughly in line with what Exotic has been alleging for decades: that Baskin did, in fact, have Lewis killed, and his body disposed of in a gruesome manner.

Netflix

Back in the mid-to-late 1990s, Farr-Payne was married to Kenny Farr, a handyman who worked for both Lewis and Baskin. He was often violent with her, she said, and their relationship was volatile.

She says that one night, not long before Lewis was reported missing, her ex-husband turned up at their home with Lewis’ van. Inside were guns that Farr allegedly claimed were Lewis’.

When she asked about it, Farr allegedly responded that Lewis was gone, that he was taking care of the vans and guns for a while, and that she was not to talk about the situation to anyone, and to not say anything if anyone asked questions.

“He would blow up real easy at me … I just didn’t question it,” she said, when asked by her interviewer why she didn’t question her ex-husband further about it.

When news broke that Lewis was missing, Farr-Payne began to put two and two together.

“Everything started kinda coming together. Kenny’s got Don’s van. Kenny’s got Don’s guns. Don’s gone and I knew Don was gone the day before he was supposedly missing. It — something wasn’t right,” she said.

Meanwhile, a freezer reportedly turned up on the family’s property, locked with a padlock, before disappearing some time later.

However, she didn’t ask her husband any follow-up questions because of his violence.

Some time later, the couple had a fight, and Farr allegedly threatened to put his wife in a meat grinder.

“Kenny had threatened to put me in a grinder, he said, ‘If you try to leave me again, I’m gonna put you in the grinder, like I did Don.'”

It was at that point, she says, that she knew for sure that her husband had killed Don Lewis and ground up his body.

However, she didn’t go to the police until three years alter, out of fear. But after her husband was jailed on domestic violence and gun charges, she did go to authorities with her claims.

Chronister’s office has no comment on these allegations, and CBS News tried unsuccessfully to reach Kenny Farr for his side of the story. Baskin declined to be interviewed for the segment. However, in an email, she described Farr-Payne’s allegations as “ludicrous and clearly fabricated.”