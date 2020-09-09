‘One Piece’ Chapter 990 Spoilers: X Drake Joins Forces With Luffy After Surviving Queen’s Assassination

One Piece Chapter 990 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring another formidable character who will be joining the side of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates alliance – X Drake, a member of the Tobi Roppo and the captain of the Marine Secret Special Unit SWORD.

When the Fire Festival started, Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague revealed that he’s planning to kill one of the Tobi Roppo, a group of strongest headliners of Emperor Kaido. Though he hasn’t mentioned any name, most people were already thinking that he was referring to X Drake. No matter how hard he tried to hide his identity, the Yonko’s intelligence must have known who he really is and why he is in the Land of Wano.

In One Piece Chapter 990, X Drake will be shown being invited by Who’s Who to take down Queen. During the banquet, Emperor Kaido announced that any member of the Tobi Roppo who will succeed to defeat one of the Calamities will be given an instant promotion. Unfortunately for X Drake, Who’s Who doesn’t really have any intention of helping him move up to the ranking.

Anime Kurd / Flickr/ Public Domain

Like Queen, he’s also aiming to eliminate the traitor in their pirate crew. One Piece Chapter 990 is set to feature Who’s Who and Queen joining forces in killing X Drake, who is revealed to be the man that freed Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law. Luckily, despite almost being killed by the two powerful enemies, X Drake managed to escape and get in touch with Luffy, who is busy fighting the Numbers.

X Drake will be helping the Straw Hat Pirates captain in defeating one of the Numbers. Luffy will be transforming into Gear 4th and use Gomu Gomu no Kong Gun, while X Drake will be unleashing Juuki X Calibur. After beating Number Tooki, X Drake will say that he’s the “lone force” of the battle and ask Luffy to allow him to join their side.

Aside from the surprising formation of an alliance between Luffy and X Drake, One Piece Chapter 990 is also set to show other interesting scenes, including Sasaki breaking free from his chains and the battle between Jack the Drought and Inuarashi and Nekomamushi in their Sulong form. Also, in the upcoming chapter, King the Wildfire will be ordering his subordinates to stop their search for Yamato to focus on preventing their enemies from going to the roof of Onigashima where Emperor Kaido and the Nine Red Scabbards are fighting.