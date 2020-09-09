Jessica Killings Displays Her Incredible Abs In New Snap

American fitness model and actress Jessica Killings went online on Wednesday, September 9, and mesmerized her 1.9 million Instagram followers with a very sexy snapshot.

In the picture, Jessica infused style and sexiness in a white crop bra which boasted a plunging neckline. The tiny garment not only displayed her enviable cleavage but also drew attention to her taut stomach and incredible abs. The hottie teamed the bra with a beige-colored blazer and matching capris to pull off a very chic look. She completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers.

Jessica wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for two beaded necklaces and a pair of metallic hoop earrings.

The shoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. Jessica stood at a nondescript location to pose for the pic. She folded one of her knees and held the collars of her blazer. The 31-year-old model lifted her chin and seductively parted her lips while looking away from the camera.

In the caption, Jessica informed her fans that the photoshoot took place right after a meeting. She also tagged her photographer, Steph Paul, for acknowledgement.

Within 11 hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 13,000 likes. In addition, many of Jessica’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 250 messages to praise her amazing figure and sense of style.

“Classy and extremely beautiful, I love you so much, babe,” one of her fans commented, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“You look amazing! Killing them softly and loudly at the same damn time!” another user chimed in.

“Hi Jessica, you are so amazing, inspiring, and awesome. Much love to you. You truly are the best person ever,” a third admirer remarked.

“Definitely the hottest model alive! Your suit looks super fancy, love the look,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “slay queen,” “Mamacita,” and “wonder woman,” to let Jessica know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Khloe Terae, Tina Louise, Antje Utgaard, Jayde Nicole, and Abigail Ratchford.

Jessica rarely fails to impress her legions of admirers with her steamy photographs. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on September 5, she uploaded a new pic in which she rocked a revealing pink swimsuit. The swimwear garment struggled to contain her busty assets as it revealed a view of cleavage and a just a hint of underboob. The snap has accrued more than 15,000 likes and 200-plus comments.