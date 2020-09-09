Ashley Tisdale Celebrates Six Years Of Marriage With Stunning Wedding Photos

Ashley Tisdale took to Instagram to celebrate six years of marriage with her husband, Christopher French. The 35-year-old expressed her love and appreciation for her man with a number of black-and-white photos from their big day.

For her wedding, the “He Said She Said” songstress wowed in a traditional white dress that looked stunning on the star. The garment that displayed her decolletage fell to the floor and covered her footwear. Tisdale styled her wavy blond hair down with flowers attached.

French wore a black-and-white suit with smart lace-up leather shoes of the same color.

Tisdale treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, the happy couple was captured fairly close-up. Tisdale wrapped her hand around French’s neck and gazed at him with a smile. French tilted his head down and looked to have his eyes closed.

In the next slide, the duo were snapped walking and holding each other’s hands. Tisdale held a bouquet of flowers in the other and stared over at her husband with a cheerful expression.

In the third frame, they were both sat by a table in front of their tall wedding cake. Tisdale flashed her pearly whites and showcased her side profile by looking over to the right. French sported a subtle smile directly at the camera lens.

For her caption, Tisdale expressed that she had so much fear when she started to date French because she couldn’t believe how well he treated her. She explained that he has made Tisdale into a better version of herself because he continues to inspire her.

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 814,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 12.7 million followers.

“Happy Anniversary to the both of you, may you both have many more happy years together,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful couple! Happy anniversary guys,” another person shared.

“All the happiness in the world for you, my eternal Sharpay Evans!” remarked a third fan.

“Happiness makes you even more beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Tisdale. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she opened up about her breast implants which ended up causing her health problems. The High School Musical actress admitted she underwent the surgery to help boost her confidence. However, she ended up having physical discomfort and has since had the implants taken out. Tisdale revealed the news while posing in a bikini on the beach and was praised by fans for her honesty.