‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model Haley Kalil Shows Off Sandy Buttocks In White Bathing Suit

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Haley Kalil showed off her sandy buttocks and enviable curves in a trio of seaside pics. The redheaded stunner looked gorgeous as she modeled a white bathing suit in a slideshow of images during a shoot for the publication’s annual issue that took her to the British Virgin Islands.

In the first of three photographs, Haley posed with her hands above her head. Her face was tilted toward the photographer. A dreamy look was on her face, and her eyes were half closed.

She wore a one-piece bathing suit. The garment was cut low in the front. It showed off her cleavage and featured cutouts on the sides of her breasts, leaving them exposed. The front was cut very high in the front, leaving a V-shape of material covering her private area.

On the sides of the suit, the material was connected by straps that seemed to cross in the back. A thin strap wrapped around her neck and was secured on her lower back into what seemed to be a thong style bottom. Her buttocks and legs had sand on them.

Haley’s left leg was bent at the knee, and she leaned on the ball of her foot to create a long look for the pose.

In the second photo, the model turned her body toward her right side and gave the photographer a full-body profile shot. Her skin was tanned from head to toe.

The final photograph featured Haley as she cast her eyes downward. Her arms were open on either side of her body while her leg remained in the same position. She had her mouth parted slightly. From this angle, fans can see Haley’s auburn tresses were blown out straight and full. They appeared damp from the water.

The area where the photographs were shot featured a gorgeous seaside with large, smooth rocks at the water’s edge. The water appeared to calmly lap at the shoreline.

In the caption of the photograph, Haley revealed where the image was shot and how she longed to return to the lovely beachside area.

