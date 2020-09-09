Jem Wolfie Kisses Her Dog In A Busty New Snap, Gushes About ‘My King’

Social media sensation Jem Wolfie stunned her 2.7 million Instagram followers after posting a new busty selfie with her pooch.

For the occasion, Wolfie wore a white tank top. The hue perfectly complemented the Aussie model’s sun-kissed skin, and the sleeveless style left her toned arms on full display. The straps were a thick style with a trendy ruffled hem detail along the hem.

However, what was arguably the most eye-catching aspect of the garment was its low neckline. It was a scooped silhouette that offered fans a generous view of Wolfie’s décolletage.

Her hair was styled into straight and sleek look, with locks that cascaded down past her shoulders and blond highlights that further accentuated her tan.

Wolfie posed by puckering up to her six-year-old dog, named Mac. She turned her head sideways to the camera so that viewers got full view of her stunning profile. She rested one arm up on a stone wall, and leaned slightly inward to show off her bust.

Meanwhile, her cute companion stood on the stone wall so that he was level with Wolfie’s face. The brown and white pup had also turned his face towards the Aussie model so that they were just a hair’s breadth-width apart.

The setting for the photo was outdoors with pretty desert plants and a lush tree serving as her backdrop. Above was a bright blue sky that was spotted with misty white clouds.

In her caption, Wolfie expressed her love for her pet, using emoji to call him both her heart and her world.

The wholesome picture comes the day after the Aussie model posted a very NSFW photo on Instagram where she posed wearing nothing at all while in bubble-filled bathtub.

Fans loved the new update, awarding the shot more than 9,000 likes and more than 110 comments within an hour of posting.

“You’re so beautiful,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the compliment with red and pink hearts, in addition to a heart-eye face symbol.

“I need someone who loves me the way Jem loves Mac,” wished a second.

“My day just got 10x better seeing Mac! Mac posts are what I’m here for,” gushed a third.

“Such a beautiful family. Seeing you like this makes me love you so much more…my dream girl,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a red heart.

This is far from the first time that the Instagram star has wowed her followers with sizzling social media posts this week. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the stunner dropped jaws after posing with a flirty ponytail in a Range Rover.