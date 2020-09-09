Katelyn Runck Shows Off Serious Cleavage In A Revealing Blue Wrap Dress

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot double update in which she rocked a blue wrap dress that revealed a serious amount of skin. The photos were taken by LHGFX Photography, her frequent photographer, and she made sure to tag the photographer’s account in the picture itself as well as in the caption.

In the first shot, Katelyn was perched atop a large rock formation, with sand visible towards the bottom of the frame and a large rock face in the background. She had one foot pointed with her toes resting on the sand, and the other was on the rock formation, balanced on the ball of her foot.

Katelyn showed off her curvaceous figure in a wrap dress with a sapphire blue printed fabric. The garment had a scandalously plunging neckline which revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and Katelyn’s ample assets seemed moments from bursting out of the neckline of the look. The piece had long sleeves with a slightly looser fit, draping over Katelyn’s forearms and upper arms, and the look wrapped more tightly around her toned stomach just underneath her bust.

The fabric covered up the upper portion of her tummy but left much of it exposed, flaunting her flat stomach. Katelyn paired the outfit with some white bottoms that left little to the imagination. The underwear or bikini bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off her muscular figure, and thin straps stretched high over her hips on both sides. Her toned thighs were on full display in the look, and she gazed off into the distance as the sunlight captured the flawless angles of her face. Her brunette locks cascaded down her back, blowing gently in the wind.

Katelyn stood for the second snap, showing off her enviable physique even more as she balanced on the balls of her feet in the sand. She had both arms raised, playing with her silky tresses, as she arched her back slightly to showcase her curves.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling share, and the post received over 2,600 likes within 26 minutes, as well as 308 comments from her eager fans.

“You are what we call THE PRETTIEST,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Oh, Gorgeous you stole my heart,” another follower remarked.

“You make our day better,” a third fan added, including two heart emoji in his remark.

“Perfection at it’s finest,” another commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn showcased her fit figure in a workout ensemble from Luxe Lady Fit that consisted of a red sports bra and matching leggings. The two-piece set looked incredible on her sculpted body, and she posed in a way that flaunted her chiselled abs to perfection.