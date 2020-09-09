Natalie Roser Brings The Heat In A Bright Red Bikini On Instagram

Natalie Roser is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Australian model took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to tantalize her 1.2 million followers with a skin-baring new set of photos that added some serious heat to her page. The upload contained a total of two snaps where she posed in front of a large stone building. She rested on a small ledge underneath a small tree in the first photo of the set, which provided her a bit of shade as she worked the camera. In the second photo, Natalie propped her upper body up with one arm while pushing her hips out to the side in a manner that emphasized her killer curves.

Natalie looked as beautiful as ever in as she showcased her flawless figure in an itty-bitty bikini from Sommer Swim that left little to the imagination. The suit was in a bright “fire engine red” that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though its revealing design seemed to be what truly captivated many of her fans. It included a bandeau-style top that fell low on her chest, offering her audience a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. The piece also featured ruched cups that were separated by a sexy cut-out design. They appeared just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets and teased an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob that gave the look even more of a seductive vibe.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell rocked a pair skimpy bottoms in the same bold hue. The number featured a high-cut design that allowed Natalie to show off her sculpted thighs and curves to the camera. Its waistband was adorned in a flirty ruffle trim and sat low on her hips, drawing attention to her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Natalie styled her platinum locks down in the double-pic update, flipping them voluminously to one side of her head so they partially covered her face. She also added a few accessories to her look, including a gold necklace and dainty, dangling earrings.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the social media sensation’s latest eye-popping look with love. The update has earned over 10,000 likes after just three hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Omg stunning,” one person wrote.

“Perfect body,” praised another fan.

“Wow, you are beautiful and have a wonderful bikini body…The red looks awesome,” a third follower gushed.

“Very sleek and extremely lovely,” added a fourth admirer.

Natalie seems to impress her followers no matter what she is wearing in her social media posts. Yesterday, the star sent temperatures soaring again when she flaunted her phenomenal physique in a low-cut dress. That look proved to be another major hit, amassing more than 12,000 likes and 218 comments to date.