Sara Underwood Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Revealing Top & Distressed Jeans

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood surprised her 9 million Instagram followers with one of her latest shares, in which she posted a series of shots in a casual yet sexy ensemble. The outfit she wore was from the brand Revolve, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, so her followers knew where to get the look.

In the first shot, Sara had laid out a blue-and-white blanket atop a large log on the ground, and was stretching out and relaxing in the sunshine. She wore a peach-colored top with voluminous sleeves and a cropped hem, and paired the feminine garment with some light-wash distressed jeans. She added a pair of white lace-up sneakers and a printed yellow bandana atop her wavy blond locks.

She treated her followers to a closer look at her top in the second shot, which was zoomed in on her torso and hips. The crop top had structured cups with an underwire for added support, and it showed off a serious amount of cleavage. The piece left plenty of her chest exposed, and the peach fabric draped over her arms before ending in buttoned cuffs on her slim wrists. She pursed her lips slightly, and her blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves.

She returned to her positioned atop the fallen log in the third slide, and her cute truck with the cabin built in the bed was visible in the background. She had her eyes closed as she soaked in the sunshine. The fourth and final snap captured the look from behind, highlighting Sara’s hourglass shape as she gazed out at the beautiful outdoor scenery around her.

The photos were taken by her partner Jacob Witzling, as she indicated in the caption, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 33,500 likes within 18 hours of going live, and also earned 177 comments from her audience.

“I thought that first photo was a painting!” one fan wrote, surprised by the beauty of the landscape.

“I love your long sexy legs Sara Jean Underwood,” another follower commented.

“Your cups runneth over darling!!” a third fan remarked, referring to the snap in which Sara’s cleavage was clearly visible.

“My god you’re beautiful,” another added simply.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara shared another series of snaps taken out in nature. In those shots, she wore a skintight printed romper from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and paired it with a baseball cap, sneakers and calf-height socks as she frolicked in a field with a stunning view.