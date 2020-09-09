McDonald’s Collaborates With Travis Scott To Launch New Marketing Campaign

McDonald’s has launched a celebrity-branded meal, with rapper Travis Scott. The last celebrity-named item the fast food powerhouse had — the McJordan — began in a 1992 collaboration with professional basketball superstar Michael Jordan, who was also featured in a variety of commercials at the time.

McDonald’s released a new menu item that includes all of Scott’s favorite products called the “Travis Scott Meal.” The special includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, medium fries with BBQ dipping sauce, and a Sprite, all for $6.

The meal can be purchased for a limited time between September 8 through October 4, either in-restaurant, carry-out, at the drive-thru, or on the app.

In their press release, McDonald’s described the new marketing campaign as an “unprecedented collaborative partnership across food, fashion, and community efforts.” The restaurant chain also said it is looking to make the collaboration a “multi-level innovative partnership.”

In a report from Complex, the Astroworld artist also released a line of merchandise available at his online shop, with pieces ranging in price from $25 to $300. The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, hats, jerseys, shorts, and other unique items, all of which include the McDonald’s and Cactus Jack — Scott’s personal brand — logos.

To add even more hype to the release of Scott’s involvement with McDonald’s, the Houston-born rapper made an appearance at a McDonald’s franchise in Downey, California on Tuesday. Video shows Scott hyping up the massive crowd outside of the establishment before he expressed his appreciation and thanked the employees.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life. We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store,” Scott commented.

McDonald’s has not officially stated what contributions are being made, but said that the restaurant and the artist would be “exploring opportunities to support charitable organizations.”

The alliance was not initially well-received by some franchisees. Some were concerned about portions of the lyrics in Scott’s music and speculated that it would shed a negative light on the McDonald’s brand. According to Restaurant Business, nearly two-thirds of operators were opposed to the partnership, based on information gathered in a survey.

However, this did not stop the company from launching the campaign. McDonald’s hopes to target younger customers by including Scott, an artist with significant influence who has sold over 45 million albums in the United States alone.

So far, the announcement has generated buzz across the country, as many locations sold out of the “Travis Scott Meal” on the first day it was released.