Nicole Thorne Flaunts Phenomenal Figure In A Plunging Nude Swimsuit While Posing On A Yacht

Nicole Thorne thrilled her Instagram fandom on Wednesday with a stunning new series of snaps that have proved hard to ignore. The model showcased her phenomenal figure in yet another sexy swimsuit while posing on a yacht.

Three photos were included in the September 9 addition to the Aussie model’s feed, which a geotag indicated were snapped in Whitsundays. She was captured striking a variety of poses for the camera, ensuring that her followers got a glimpse at her body from every angle by the end of the multi-slide upload.

A gorgeous view of the calm water and a small island could be seen in the background of the images, however, the scene was slightly blurred to ensure that Nicole remained the focus of the photos. Given what she was wearing, it was hard to believe that fans would be focused on anything else.

Nicole looked flawless in a sexy nude swimsuit that clung tightly to her body, drawing attention to her trim waist, flat midsection, and ample chest. The piece had a deep, plunging neckline that fell just past her bosom, flashing an ample amount of cleavage as she worked the camera. It also teased a glimpse of sideboob thanks its wide armholes, which also provided a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

The swimwear proceeded to cinch in at the social media star’s waist, further highlighting her hourglass silhouette, and boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. Nicole also revealed the number’s cheeky cut by posing with her backside to the camera for one of the snaps, thrilling her audience with a look at her perky derriere.

Nicole wore her dark locks down for the triple-pic update. They appeared slightly damp — likely from a dip in the water prior to the photoshoot — and cascaded behind her back in a messy fashion. She also added a pair of chunky, oversized hoop earrings to give her otherwise neutral look a hint of bling.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the sultry new addition to Nicole’s feed with love. It has amassed dozens of comments, the majority of which were filled with compliments.

“Absolutely enchanting,” one person wrote.

“You’re forever endlessly beautiful,” praised another fan.

“They are all spectacular photos. The third one just took my breath away,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re so hot I’m surprised the yacht isn’t on fire,” quipped a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed more than 7,700 likes within two hours of going live.