Hanna Oberg Gives Instagram Followers An Eyeful Of Chiseled Abdomen In New Core Training Session

Fitness model Hanna Oberg posted a new workout video for 1.9 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, September 8, in which she trained her core muscles.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore a white sports bra with spaghetti straps and a racer-style back that left plenty of skin exposed along her upper body, drawing the eye to her muscular arms, shoulders, and back. The top ended at the base of her chest, giving viewers an eyeful of her sculpted core. She paired the bra with gray leggings that rose up to her belly button and contoured to the curves of her hips, backside, and sculpted legs.

To complete the outfit, Hanna wore a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with a black exercise watch. She styled her long, brunette waves in a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during the training session.

Hanna completed four different ab exercises, each split into an individual video clip in the post. The workout was gym-based and took place at Brick Gym, according to the geotag on the post. Hanna used a weighted Pilates ball for resistance but wrote in her caption that trainees could use a set of dumbbells if they don’t have access to a ball.

Before jumping into the first exercise, Hanna showed off her abs for her fans. She lifted up her top and flexed her muscles while flashing a smile for the camera. She then moved into a set of standing oblique crunches, bringing one leg up toward her chest while meeting it in the middle with the ball. She continued into tornado chops in the second slide, which was also performed from a standing position. Hanna stood with her legs spread and held the weight in both hands, twisting her torso from side to side.

The third move was the bicycle variation, performed from the floor. Hanna positioned herself in a V-sit and passed the weight from one hand to another while bicycling her legs. The final clip featured the plank stand to crossover.

In the caption of the video set, Hanna told her followers that the moves are harder than they look. She instructed them to complete a circuit of three rounds with minimal rest in between.

The post earned close t0 40,000 likes and nearly 300 comments within the first day.

“Bod goals, hair goals, accent goals, follower goals = basically LIFE goals,” one Instagram user commented.

“You look incredible!! Saved this for later too!” another follower wrote.