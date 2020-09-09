‘DWTS’ Contestant AJ McLean Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss In Side-By-Side Pics

Dancing with the Stars celebrity performer AJ McLean showed off a dramatic weight loss in side-by-side pics shared with Instagram. The Backstreet Boys member told his followers he is hopeful that as he trains in ballroom dance, he will continue to experience health benefits from his experience on the ABC dance competition series.

AJ — who performs as a member of the singing quintet which includes Nick Carter (who competed on Season 21 of the series alongside Sharna Burgess and came in second to Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough), Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough — was announced as a celebrity contestant for Season 29 of the series on September 3.

In the post, AJ was seen on the left carrying extra weight in his upper body and face. He wore a white v-necked t-shirt in the image, paired with a silver necklace and a black baseball cap. He also sported dark sunglasses, and his beard and mustache were a dark brown color.

In a pic on the right, AJ appeared to have lost a significant amount of weight. He wore a yellow and white trucker hat with the words Saint Alfred written across the front. He sported a white tank top and large, black-rimmed eyeglasses. Since the first pic was taken, he appeared to have added more body ink to his collection, with his beard turned a salt-and-pepper color.

The singer and songwriter did not reveal further details regarding his transformation in the caption.

He did state that the ballroom dance training that he is currently involved in will assist in his body transformation. AJ also gave a nod to his sobriety in a hashtag at the conclusion of his comments. The musician “entered rehab in 2001, 2002 and 2011 for depression and excessive alcohol consumption,” reported People Magazine.

Fans of the singer encouraged him to keep up the good work as he enjoys health and emotional benefits from his time on the competition show.

“KING. We’re proud of you,” wrote one supporter, followed by a red emoji heart.

“You are doing a wonderful job!! Keep it up! This is amazing, congrats!” commented a second follower.

“Que Guapo, we are proud of you, kisses from Argentina, can’t wait to see you on DWTS!!!” shared a third Instagram user.

“My favorite Backstreet Boy since forever. You look so happy and clear, enjoy this wonderful time in your life, you deserve it for all your hard work,” remarked a fourth fan.