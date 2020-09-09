Drew Barrymore To Reunite With ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Stars For 20th Anniversary On Her Talk Show Premiere

The actress starred in the 2000 film with pals Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

Drew Barrymore will reunite with her Charlie’s Angels co-stars 20 years after the release of the big-screen movie that was based on the iconic 1970s TV series — and she will do it on her own turf.

Days before the debut of her new daily chatfest, The Drew Barrymore Show, the former child star told ET Online that she will kick things off with celebrity friends Cameron Diaz and Luci Liu, who co-starred with her in the hit 2000 movie and its 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Barrymore noted that while there are a lot of anniversaries to celebrate, this film’s anniversary is “very special” for all involved.

“We spent four years of our lives making those films, editing them, traveling the world to promote, training kung fu, and we have the longest-lasting friendships out of it. To know that we got to be a part of something so empowered– and that film, we wanted to have women in it that were strong and capable and had a sense of humor.”

Charlie’s Angels was released on November 3, 2000, nearly 20 years after the TV series that originally starred Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, and Kate Jackson went off the air. Back in the 1970s, the ABC crime drama was criticized for being “jiggle TV,” but Barrymore and her co-stars swooped in with a modern-day remake that focused on girl power.

Columbia Pictures / Getty Images

Like the original series that aired on television from 1976to 1981, Drew and her co-stars played three women working in a private detective agency in Los Angeles. Veteran actor John Forsythe reprised his role as the voice of the trio’s “unseen” boss Charlie Townsend. The film celebrated female crime fighters at a time that when mainstream action movies rarely featured women in lead roles.

The movie trio became real-life friends and have been pictured together many times over the past two decades. The three pals last reunited publicly in May 2019 at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles as Liu received a star on the famous walkway, according to People.

In addition to her Charlie’s Angels castmates, the first week of Barrymore’s star-studded guest lineup will also include A-listers such as Reese Witherspoon, Jane Fonda, Billy Eichner, Gabrielle Union, Tyra Banks, and Billy Porter. She will also reunite with her 50 First Dates co-star and close friend Adam Sandler on her show.

Barrymore’s highly-anticipated talk show will feature interviews, comedy sketches, and cooking segments when it launches on September 14.