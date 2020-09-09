Brielle Biermann Flaunts Major Curves In Skintight Leggings & A Crop Top To Show Off Range Rover

The 23-year-old posed in a parking lot.

Brielle Biermann showed off her flawless curves and her Range Rover in a snap shared to Instagram this week. Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter posed up against her white vehicle as she gave the camera a sultry over the shoulder look in the photo shared on Tuesday, September 8.

The Don’t Be Tardy star stood with her back to the camera as she flaunted her booty in skintight black leggings. Brielle’s slinky bottoms were pulled up high with a band that highlighted her tiny waist with panels down either side of her legs.

She paired them with a beige long-sleeved crop top that flashed just a sliver of her tanned and toned back.

The 23-year-old former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star turned her head to the left and shot out a seductive look with her lips slightly pursed.

She wore her hair down and wavy as it cascaded down her back past her waist.

Brielle stood next to her car and posed in what appeared to be a restaurant parking lot. She drew more attention to her vehicle, which featured dark tinted windows, in the caption.

She borrowed a few lyrics from the song “Independent” by Webbie and appeared to suggest the photo was a throwback as she told her 1.3 million followers she repeatedly forgotten to post it.

As reported by The Daily Dish, Brielle purchased a black Range Rover as her first car back in 2017 at 19-years-old. It’s not clear if the one she posed up against was new or the same one with a different paint job.

The photo brought in more than 44,000 likes and over 317 comments in 15 hours, though many were more focused on her curves than her car.

“Look back at it,” one person commented with two heart eye and a peach emoji.

“That booty tho,” another wrote.

A third called the reality TV personality “beautiful” with three fire symbols.

“Look at bae,” a fourth comment read.

But the new upload wasn’t the first time the social media influencer has struck a pose in a parking on Instagram this week.

She previously flashed a little skin when she rocked a strapless dress while making the most of the flattering natural light of golden hour. She gave out another over the shoulder look while standing next to her black Mercedes G Wagon.

Brielle borrowed a line from the 1983 movie The Outsiders for the caption. She wrote, “stay gold, ponyboy” with a yellow heart.