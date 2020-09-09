Piers Morgan Suggests Kim Kardashian Is Pleased By Kanye West’s ‘Meltdown’ As It Could Create Storylines

Piers Morgan launched a ferocious attack on the Kardashian family on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday as he reacted to the announcement that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end, The Daily Mail reported.

Among other scathing comments, Piers implied that Kim Kardashian could have been pleased about her husband Kanye West’s recent public meltdown, which was reportedly due to his bipolar disorder, according to the publication.

As they discussed the ending of the smash hit reality show, Piers’ co-host Susanna Reid suggested that Kanye’s illness could have led to “a moment of soul searching” which led the Kardashian-Jenners to quit the production.

“No. It’s about the ratings. She had Kanye’s meltdown down as season 18!,” Piers shot back, according to the news outlet.

The presenter mimicked Kim as he rubbed his hands together, and — in a high pitched voice — continued “Kanye’s having an episode, whap-a-woo that’s season 19 sewn up!”

Mocking Kanye’s reported mental health condition did not appear to be enough for Piers, however, who slung a number of further blistering insults at the famous family, whom he described as “talentless” and “vacuous.”

“A bunch of very average looking dumbo bimbos have taken us all to the cleaners and made billions out of prancing around and doing this,” he said. “They have taken us to the cleaners. Not a brain cell between them.”

The British presenter also claimed that the reason the Kardashians had decided to quit their flagship show was down to falling ratings and not “because they’re tired of showing us about their lives.”

During the segment, Piers also reflected on his former friendship with Kim, which ended abruptly in 2016 when he criticized a nude mirror selfie she posted on social media. He admitted he “got on fine” with Kim at the start, but took umbrage when she and actor Emily Ratajkowski posted topless photos to social media in the name of feminism.

“They’re not feminists,” he said. “They’re just people making billions and showing us every tiny, slithering detail of their gory little private lives.”

As The Inquisitr covered, on Tuesday Kim announced that the family were quitting Keeping Up With The Kardashians after 14 years and 20 seasons, in an Instagram post that sent shockwaves around the reality TV world. In the announcement, Kim said the Kardashian-Jenners left the production with “heavy hearts” and admitted that without it, she would not be “where I am today.” However, no reason was given for the decision. The final season of the show is scheduled to air in early 2021.