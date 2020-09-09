Bethenny Frankel, 49, Is A Lady In Red In A Cut-Out Zip Up Swimsuit

The 'RHONY' almuni shared an unfiltered snap in her swimwear.

Bethenny Frankel showed off her sensational figure in a slinky swimsuit this week. The reality star and businesswomen stunned in her latest unfiltered upload on Tuesday, September 8, as she made the most of the last few days of summer out on the water.

Bethenny appeared to sit on a boat as she soaked up the sun. She flashed a smile in an all-red ensemble that plunged pretty low to show off plenty of her décolletage.

The daring one-piece had thin straps over her shoulders and a zip down the center of her torso past her navel. It featured triangular cut-outs down either side as well as along the top and bottom to show a little more of her glowing tan.

The former The Real Housewives of New York City and Shark Tank star posed with her knees together and placed her left hand on her thigh with her toned arms on full show. She sat down with the bright blue sky and ocean stretching for miles into the distance behind her.

She accessorized with a silver necklace, two bangles on her right wrist, and hoop earrings. She also sported a wide-brimmed red sun hat with a thick black ribbon tied around it and oversized sunglasses with a thick plastic frame.

Her wavy, brunette locks blew slightly in the breeze while she looked off into the distance.

The 49-year-old mom of one confirmed via a pun hashtag that the photo didn’t have a filter. She wrote #unfilteRED alongside two red heart emoji and also used the hashtag #LADYinRED.

Plenty of fans left sweet messages in the comments section.

“Wow! Red is YOUR color,” one person commented with a dancing emoji.

“You look amazing,” another wrote.

“Honestly, you have worn some very pretty swim suits. This one is absolutely fabulously you! Beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Love all your clothes…you are sooooo queen of the swimsuit! You need to have a line,” a fourth person said.

The upload has so far received more than 35,000 likes and 784 comments.

Bethenny previously gave her 2.3 million Instagram followers a look at her fit body in a two-piece last month. In that snap, the reality star and author posed on a yacht in a blue and white checked and cherry print swim look that highlighted her muscles.

Bethenny confirmed the photo was also unfiltered alongside the caption “Sun’s Out, Cherries Out” and held on to her large hat while the boat sped along.