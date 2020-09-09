Kelly Ripa Missing Husband Mark Consuelos As He Remains In Vancouver For ‘Riverdale’ Filming

The coronavirus pandemic means the actor must stay put in Canada for work commitments.

Kelly Ripa admitted during the Season 33 premiere episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan that she missed her husband of 24 years, Mark Consuelos. Mark is currently under quarantine in Vancouver since returning to Canada for work on the newest season of Riverdale. He plays Hiram Lodge on the CW series.

Kelly explained to co-host Ryan Seacrest she and Mark enjoyed being together as they hunkered down with their children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin throughout the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. She remarked that spending all that time with Mark was easy as they truly liked one another. This was revealed in a video clip shared with the show’s Instagram page.

She said the couple was separated for nine days since Mark left their home to return to the Riverdale set. She said to Live‘s television audience that their time spent apart felt more like 90 years and joked her statement was tabloid fodder.

Ryan stated to Kelly that since he began work on Live in 2017, he had always known Mark to travel back and forth between Vancouver and New York City for work. Kelly concurred and said Mark was able to not be apart from their family for long due to his altered shooting schedule. This allowed him to shoot scenes in sequences so he could return home to be with his family before heading back to the Riverdale set.

She shared she was “sad” not to wake up with Mark and explained she will miss him because he can not travel back and forth due to travel restrictions set in place because of the pandemic.

“It was a good marriage honey and I really enjoyed our time together,” Kelly quipped at the end of her story.

In response, her co-host looked at the camera and said “for the tabloids that’s a two for Tuesday there.”

Fans responded positively to her statements.

“Love you Kelly…and your humor!!” wrote one fan.

“Love that you are still into your wonderful husband,” commented a second viewer on Instagram.

“LOVE Kelly! So funny and down to earth!” shared a third social media fan.

One fan questioned how Mark and Kelly had been apart for so long when the duo was seen on the Labor Day show that aired on September 7, one day before the show’s season debut. Subsequent comments revealed that the segment had been taped prior to Mark’s departure.