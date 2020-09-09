Donald Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize after he helped to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Fox News. The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a right-wing member of the Norwegian Parliament.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” the politician said of Trump in an interview with the publication.

In his letter to the Nobel Committee, Tybring-Gjedde claimed that the Trump administration had played a key role in the establishment of relations between Israel and the UAE.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he wrote.

The politician also referred to what he described as the president’s “key role” in facilitating contact between conflicting parties, and “creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts,” which included the conflict between North and South Korea, and the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

The letter praised Trump for withdrawing troops from the Middle East too, according to the publication.

“Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States into an international armed conflict,” wrote the Norwegian politician.

In his interview with the news outlet, he insisted that he did not submit the nomination to win favor with the president, and admitted he is “not a big Trump supporter.”

“The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes,” he said, as he claimed recipients of the Peace Prize in recent years had done “much less” than the current president.

This is not the first time Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, according to the publication. Indeed, Tybring-Gjedde, alongside one other Norwegian official, nominated him in 2018 following the president’s summit with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore. However, Trump did not win the prize.

The news came the morning after the president gave a wide-ranging speech to supporters at a campaign rally in Winston Salem, North Carolina, as The Inquisitr reported. During the address, he took aim at China, as he asked supporters whether Asian nation could have “sent” the coronavirus “on purpose.” Elsewhere in his speech, Trump slammed democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris as he said it would be “an insult to our country” should she become the first woman president.