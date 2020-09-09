Lucia Javorcekova Showcases Cleavage & Long Legs Wearing Nothing But A Towel In Steamy Selfie

Model Lucia Javorcekova knows how to capture the attention of her Instagram fans. This summer, she has thrilled them with an array of photos that show her baring plenty of skin. On Wednesday, she delighted them with a selfie that saw her flaunting her figure in nothing but a towel.

The update was geotagged at Red Windmill Villas located on the tropical island of Mykonos. She stood in front of a mirror with a wooden frame. Part of a plant was visible on one side of the photo while part of a balcony was visible through a glass door on the other side.

For the steamy snap, Lucia draped her bronzed body with the towel, which was white. With the ends of the terrycloth piece strategically placed on the front of her body, she showed off plenty of skin without violating Instagram’s nudity policy.

While holding her phone in one hand, she carefully held the towel in place with her other arm, which was wrapped around her waist. The ends of the cloth parted down the middle of her chest, showing off her voluptuous cleavage. The opening also flashed a bit of her abs. The brunette beauty stood with one leg forward with her toe pointed, showing off its toned shape.

The brunette beauty wore her hair in a messy bun on the top of her head. She held the phone away from the front of her face as she gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she indicated that it was early in the day.

The update proved to be a hit among Lucia’s 1.7 million Instagram followers, with more than 30,000 of them hitting the like button with three hours of it being shared to her account.

Dozens also took to the comments section to tell her what they thought of the sultry photo.

“Wow Hello Lucia, You are art when you wake up… Good morning,” quipped one follower.

“Mama mia, loving that bronze skin,” a second admirer wrote.

“Good morning, always a pleasure seeing you. Have a great day,” a third follower chimed in.

“Beautiful legs and feet,” added a fourth fan.

Judging from her most recent posts, Lucia has been enjoying the sunshine at the resort for a few days. She has uploaded photos capturing the incredible views of the landscape around her, as well as flaunting her fabulous physique in the process.

Just last week, she shared a snap that featured her showcasing her booty in a tiny bikini while taking in a view of the sea.