‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Says She’s ‘So Sick’ Of Sharing Screen Time, Wants Solo Spinoff Show

The luxury realtor says she's 'done' sharing the spotlight.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is ready to go solo.

In a new interview, the outspoken star from the Netflix hit about a team of high-end realtors said she has a lot of ideas for the next year or so, and one of them involves starring in a TV series without her current co-stars Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, and Amanza Smith.

Quinn has been pegged as the “villain” on the show and she definitely marches to the beat of her own drum. While some of the co-stars regularly share photos of them hanging out together off-camera, the 31-year-old blonde beauty does her own thing.

“A spin-off solo show would be a great idea,” she told Vogue. “I’m so tired of sharing screen time with those five other b*tches—I’m done. Give me my own show already!”

Quinn’s pitch for a solo series comes after she recently complained about how her co-stars’ drama stole the spotlight during her wedding to Christian Richard last year. The lavish ceremony was filmed for the Netflix reality hit, but Stause’s divorce drama was the main storyline for the episode.

Quinn’s comments about wanting her own spinoff also come after showrunner Adam DiVello refused to comment on rumors that some of her scenes were cut because she was “hamming it up” too hard as a villain character.

In an interview with Variety, DiVello was also unable to comment when asked to confirm Quinn’s claims that she was kicked off a press tour for being too candid. A publicist even broke in during the phone interview to tell the reporter, “Sorry no Christine questions.”

Selling Sunset has not yet been picked up for a fourth season, but Quinn has already teased some drama if and when it does return. She told Glamour UK she said everyone is “fed up” with the favoritism of Fitzgerald in the office, and that future episodes could feature “the battle of the brokerages” now that Brett Openehim has started his own firm. Quinn noted that if season four goes ahead, it could feature a brokerage battle and be “the juiciest” season ever. But will it feature her?

She definitely has the numbers for her own spinoff. Quinn became the breakout star on Selling Sunset and quickly scored a huge fan following. At the end of 2018, she wasn’t even on social media. Once she joined, she went from zero Instagram followers to more than 1 million followers within months.

No matter what happens with her reality TV career, Quinn told Vogue that she has no intention of quitting her real estate gig because it’s something she loves. She also noted that she does have a new business venture in the works. The luxury realtor said she is still working on “branding, visual and verbal identity” for her mystery endeavor.