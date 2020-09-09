Qimmah Russo Stuns In Curve-Hugging Activewear, Flaunts Sculpted Physique

Fitness model Qimmah Russo posted a new photo set to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, September 8, in which she flaunted her sculpted physique in curve-hugging activewear.

In the snaps, the model wore an all-blue outfit that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The top featured thick shoulder straps and a low neckline that pushed up her busty cleavage. The back was designed in a racer-back style that left plenty of skin exposed. An extended piece of fabric around the rib cage covered the upper half of Qimmah’s abdomen while leaving a strip of toned tummy on display and showing off her glitzy belly button piercing. The leggings rose to just below her belly button and contoured to the curves of her hips, booty, and legs.

To complete the outfit, Qimmah added a pair of yellow, red, and white Nike sneakers. She wore her blond locks loose and flowing down her back and over her shoulders.

The photoshoot took place in a parking lot where Qimmah posed next to the open driver’s door of a pink car. She posted a total of three photos from the shoot, showing off her enviable figure from all angles. In the first snap, she stood with her front facing the camera and one arm relaxed at her side while she pulled the other behind her back. She perched one foot on her toes and shifted her weight to the other side, drawing the eye to her muscular legs. She stared at the camera unsmiling.

In the second snap, Qimmah kept her body in the same position but flashed a bright-white smile for the camera. The third slide featured the fitness trainer from behind as she turned her torso to the side and looked over her shoulder toward the photographer with her lips parted and her hair falling across her face. The photo highlighted Qimmah’s ample booty and narrow waist.

Qimmah explained in the caption of the post that she was modeling a new line from activewear brand Ryderwear. She wrote that she’s grateful to be a part of the Ryderwear team and encouraged her followers to buy matching sets. She added that the sets come in almost every color.

The post earned more than 30,000 likes and close to 400 comments within the first day. Many of Qimmah’s followers complimented the outfit and her killer figure.

“…I have not found on picture or video of yours that I haven’t liked or love[d],” one Instagram user commented.