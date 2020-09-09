Alexa Dellanos Goes Full Bombshell In A Slinky Pink Mini Dress That Hugs Her Curves

Alexa Dellanos went into full bombshell mode for yesterday’s Instagram share, looking fabulous in a skintight pink mini dress that perfectly showcased her hourglass curves. The ruched number clung to every inch of her body, emphasizing everything from her buxom chest to her tiny waist and the swell of her hips. The look included a sweetheart neckline that left plenty of décolletage on show. A delicate ruffled trim ensured that all eyes were fixed on her cleavage, as did the sexy lace-up panel that fastened the plunging neckline, tying with a large, loopy bow that draped down to her waist.

The figure-hugging dress skimmed her thighs, offering a great view of Alexa’s chiseled pins. The garment was complete with long, fitted sleeves that accentuated her slender arms, which the model let coquettishly slide off of her shoulders, flashing a bit of extra skin. The outfit’s pastel tone complemented her glowing tan and fair complexion, looking flattering against her cascading, golden tresses.

The 24-year-old finished off the seductive-yet-sophisticated look with a Hermès mini handbag, which she wore around her shoulder and delicately held up by the top handle, displaying it for her audience to admire. The tiny purse was a vibrant sapphire-blue color that beautifully contrasted with her pastel dress and was adorned with golden details that matched the chunky bracelets on her wrists.

Followers appeared to be won over by the fashionable accessory, flooding the comments section with blue hearts and complimenting the Alexa’s style.

“Love that little bag,” one person commented on her post, leaving a heart-eyes emoji.

“That bag is perfect!!! [two-hearts emoji] & so are you!!” chimed in another enthused fan.

Alexa chose a sumptuous setting for her photo, posing on a lavishly ornate staircase. She was standing on the red-carpeted steps, leaning her hand on the wrought-iron banister — one complete with a golden handrail and several matching details adorning the elegant white ironwork. The stunner cocked her hip and slightly bent her knee, showing off her lean legs. She turned her gaze to the side, seemingly captivated by something off camera. Her long hair brushed over her shoulder, highlighting the contour of her bust on one side. Her brown roots showed through and transitioned into blond, giving her locks a slight ombre look.

According to the getotag, the photo was taken at the prestigious Hôtel Hermitage in Monte Carlo, Monaco, where the social media star has been quarantining since late August. Before that, the model and her boyfriend, graffiti artist Alec Monopoly, quarantined themselves in Puerto Rico during the COVID-19 pandemic, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Alexa accompanied her post with a playful caption, wherein she called attention to her pink attire with a similarly-colored ribbon emoji.

Fans were eager to express their adoration for the gorgeous blonde and her provocative appearance, rewarding the upload with more than 39,800 likes and 237 comments.

“Just as beautiful as ever,” wrote one Instagrammer.

“You Are body goals sis,” gushed another devotee, who tagged the model in their message.

The update came just several hours after Alexa showed off her curvaceous figure in a pastel-pink bikini while posing on a beachfront terrace in Monte Carlo. That photo has been liked over 40,600 times since it was shared.