Michie Peachie Shows Off Sculpted Booty & Legs In Intense Full-Body Workout

Fitness model Michie Peachie took to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, September 8, to post a new workout video set in which she showed off her sculpted physique.

For the workout, Michie wore a white cropped t-shirt with an open design along the upper back that teased glimpses of her toned muscles. The shirt clung to her muscular arms and ended just below her chest, showing off a strip of chiseled tummy. On her lower half, she wore a pair of red leggings that featured a high waistband and rose to her belly button, pinching in at her narrow waist and highlighting the curves of her hips and backside. The leggings also featured a white cuff at the bottom with two black stripes.

To complete the outfit, the fitness trainer wore a pair of white Converse sneakers. She pulled her long, brunette tresses up into a high ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during her training session.

The full-body routine took place in an indoor living space complete with a fireplace, a wall television, a couch, and other decorative items. Michie performed the exercises on the floor using a set of paper plates. In the caption of the post, Michie referred to the moves as “paper plate sliders.” She instructed trainees to push down on the plates for as much resistance as possible. Michie demonstrated a total of four exercises to the beat of Fitz and The Tantrums’ “HandClap.”

In the first exercise, Michie positioned her body in a plank and slid one arm out in front of her while bringing one leg in toward her chest. In the second slide, she stood with her arms raised to chest level and swept one foot at a time out to the side and back. She followed up with a side plank move in which she supported her upper body weight on one arm. With her outer leg, she moved the plate in toward her upper body and back out. The final move was performed in the same position. Michie kept her leg extended and moved it out in front of her and back.

