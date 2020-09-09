Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris Becoming President Would Be ‘An Insult’ To U.S. During Wide-Ranging Rally

Donald Trump took aim at democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris during a North Carolina campaign rally on Tuesday, The Independent reported, as he claimed it would be “an insult to our country” should she become the first woman president.

During the wide-ranging campaign rally, held in Winston Salem, North Carolina, Trump mispronounced Harris’ name as he repeated “Ka-ma-la. Ka-ma-la,” which gained him laughs and cheers from the crowd, the publication reported. The president also alleged during his speech that Harris is “farther left” on the political scale than Senator Bernie Sanders, who is renowned for his progressive views. “Nobody likes her,” he said at one point.

The president also took aim at China in his speech, and accused democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of having supported the strengthening of the Asian nation during his years as a senator, the news outlet reported.

“Joe Biden has spent the last 40 years sending North Carolina jobs to China,” he said. “If Biden wins, China wins.”

Trump also continued on his recent theme of pinning the blame for the coronavirus pandemic on the country, where it is believed to have originated.

“I wonder if they sent it on purpose, what do you think?,” he asked the crowd, according to the news source.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Trump doubled down on his efforts to position himself as the “law-and-order” candidate in the race during his speech, the news source noted. He alleged that Biden supported “rioters” and “looters” during protests against racial inequality in major U.S. cities, and alleged that his opponent was generally opposed to law enforcement.

Trump claimed “we don’t have crimes, we don’t have violence” in cities under the rule of Republican officials. As the publication underlined, the president’s claims were made despite the fact Biden has publicly denounced violent elements within the protests.

The president also touched on a number of his other pet issues, including the economy and the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

“We’ve never had so many jobs,” he said. However, the publication noted that the U.S. had fewer jobs on payrolls on the day of the rally than on the day Trump was sworn in as president. “Mexico is paying for the wall,” Trump claimed at another point.

Trump’s latest attack on the Biden-Harris ticket comes after the president slammed the pair on Monday for what he described as their “reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric.” As The Inquisitr noted, his statement came after Harris warned she would not trust Trump’s claims that a coronavirus vaccine would be released before November.

“It undermines science, and what happens is all of the sudden you’ll have this incredible vaccine and because of that fake rhetoric, it’s a political rhetoric… that’s all that is,” Trump said, as he spoke at a White House press conference.