Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Brittany Matthews Flaunts Her Booty In Skintight Workout Gear For Latest Update

Brittany Matthews – who is engaged to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes – showed off her curves in a body-hugging ensemble for her latest Instagram upload. In the clips, she sported a skintight top and matching shorts while performing five different exercises.

The social media influencer has gained a large online following thanks to her fitness tips, and in this post she focused on legs. Her long golden-blond hair was tied up in a ponytail, and she sported a tight orange sports bra that hugged onto her chest. Matthews rocked a pair of orange and white tie-dye shorts that outlined her backside, along with a pair of all-white sneakers and a black smartwatch to complete the look.

The 24-year-old was filmed from the side for the first video. Matthews balanced a barbell across her shoulders with 10-pound plates on each side, as she faced a mirror. She slowly bent her knees into a squat position, and the camera panned over to capture her from behind. The Texas native grabbed a kettlebell for the next portion of her routine as she performed elevated squats. She held the kettlebell in front of her and lowered it down.

For the third clip, Matthews did kick backs using a machine. There was a cable tied to her right leg as she raised it while on all-fours. This angle treated fans to a glimpse of her defined booty in the skintight shorts. Matthews had her shoes off as she performed deadlifts with a barbell for the fourth part of her routine. She stayed in her stocking feet for the last exercise. Matthews put one foot on a bench and did split squats while holding a dumbbell in each hand.

In the caption, the fitness model included detailed instructions for the workout. She tagged the sportswear company Balance Athletica, and added a fire emoji before uploading the footage on Tuesday.

Many of Matthews’ 612,000 Instagram followers took notice of the vids, and more than 20,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button. The influencer had more than 110 comments. Her replies were filled with replies from fans complimenting her physique, and asking for her fitness expertise.

“I save all your workouts and do them at the gym. I’m always so sweaty and sore,” one follower commented.

“What do you usually do for warm up and cardio?” another asked.

“You and Patrick should start a YouTube channel and make vlogs,” a fan suggested.

“Can you please do a video of post leg day struggles,” one fan requested.

