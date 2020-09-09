Jade Grobler Flaunts Insane Curves In A Mismatched Bikini On The Beach: ‘Good Morning From My Fave Spot’

Jade Grobler delighted fans Tuesday, September 8, when she took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling update of herself rocking a sexy mismatched bikini. The South African-born model, who lives in Australia, flaunted her killer figure as she revealed in the caption of the post that she loves spending time at the beach.

In the short clip, Jade was seen walking on the fine, white sand in her scanty attire. She constantly moved forward while also showcasing her bombshell curves, flipping her hair as she smiled at the videographer. The next segment showed the hottie kneeling on the area where the water and sand meet. The small waves crashed into her body as she sultrily posed for the camera.

Another section of the clip featured Jade walking on the coastline, flipping her damp hair as the video ends. The backdrop of the video displayed a magnificent view of the sky with soft yellow hues. Her choice of song also indicated that the video was taken around sunset.

Jade sported a white bikini top with tiny triangle-style cups that hardly contained her shapely breasts. It failed to cover the entirety of her bust, and a glimpse of her sideboob was seen from certain angles. It boasted a plunging neckline that showcased her abundant cleavage, as well as thin straps that went over her neck, and another pair of strings tied around her back for support.

She paired the top with blue bikini bottoms. The waistband was made up of double straps that clung high to her waist. It had high leg cuts that helped accentuate her hips. Notably, the low-cut waistline exposed plenty of skin, particularly across her flat stomach and abs.

The influencer left her long blond hair untied, and it was wet from swimming. The strands fell over her shoulders and down her back. She accessorized with her favorite string necklace with a turtle pendant and black string bracelets.

A lot of her followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for her newest upload by clicking the like button more than 19,100 times in less than a day of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. Online supporters from all over the globe also flocked to the comments section to leave over 290 messages, and most of them wrote compliments.

“What beautiful beaches, what a beautiful woman, and a beautiful and spectacular landscape,” one of her fans wrote.

“I just love sunsets, especially with someone as spectacular as you,” gushed another admirer, adding a string of emoji at the end of the comment.