WWE News: Marty Jannetty Claims His Apparent Murder Confession Was Part Of A ‘Wrestling Storyline’

In a lengthy Facebook post, former WWE superstar Marty Jannetty claimed on Tuesday afternoon that he was merely teasing an in-ring angle when he took to the platform in early August and suggested that he killed a man in self-defense when he was just 13 years old.

As explained by Jannetty, the story he told about murdering someone who tried to sexually assault him and dumping his body in the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, Ohio, was “just the beginning of a damn wrestling storyline,” one he couldn’t believe was bought by many mainstream news sources. The 60-year-old enumerated several of these outlets — including People, TMZ, and Fox News — that reported his confession as if it wasn’t part of kayfabe, adding that he had to drop the supposed angle when law enforcement authorities in his hometown of Columbus, Georgia, started investigating.

Readers can view Jannetty’s complete statement here.

“I even got pulled outta line at the Atlanta airport headed to Boston..my TSA security brothers mostly laughing and getting autographs n pics kept saying, “we sorry yo, we have to, you’re red flagged, you’ll be fine though, we gotcha back brother” and they did. Thank y’all my brothers!!” Jannetty wrote.

“I got calls, texts, messages from Germany, Japan, Australia, England, France, Scotland, Ireland, Africa, Israel and 1 call from Canada..I was like, “WTF is happening right now, holy sh*t, I didn’t even give them the cake yet”

According to Bleacher Report, Jannetty continued to talk about the purported incident from the early 1970s after he posted — and quickly deleted — his confession. On August 6, he offered more details in an interview with Boston Wrestling Sports, though he went silent about the matter in the weeks that followed.

After detailing that his brother advised him to lie low and let things blow over instead of asking police to stop investigating, Jannetty suggested in his new post that the apparent confession helped make him one of the most talked-about people in the world of wrestling for the first time in nearly three decades. However, he also offered his apologies to his girlfriend, whom he insulted in his original post, explaining that she is not the “jealous evil woman” she was portrayed to be. The wrestler added that she didn’t deserve to be put under stress, considering how the coronavirus pandemic has made it hard for her to find acting work.

Toward the end of his statement, Jannetty revealed that there was “some truth” to the tale he originally told. He explained that when he was 13, he did indeed buy some marijuana from a gay man in front of the bowling alley where they worked. While the coworker supposedly tried to get sexually intimate with the future pro wrestler at that time, Jannetty claimed that he told the man that he wasn’t interested and that the two of them remained friends afterward.