‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jake Warns Abigail About Gwen, Tripp & Claire Catch Up

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, September 9, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of juicy moments in Salem during the midweek episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) meet Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) for the first time. It will likely be a surreal moment for Abby as Jake is the spitting image of Stefan, whom she believes took advantage of her while she was suffering from her split personality disorder.

However, the duo will strike up a conversation, and it will prove to be an interesting one at that. Jake will tell Abby exactly what’s been going on in the DiMera mansion while she’s been gone.

He’ll fill her in on his relationship and break up with Gwen, and admit to her that there may be something romantic going on between Gwen and Abigail’s husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Jake may even decide to spill the beans about Gabi finding Gwen and Chad in bed together while she was attempting to make him jealous.

Abigail will likely be furious when she hears that Chad and Gwen have been getting close behind her back, and she’ll likely confront both of them about the relationship.

Meanwhile, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) has officially come home to Salem and one of the first people that he’ll bump into is his former girlfriend, Claire Brady. The duo will do a bit of catching up, and Claire will likely apologize for the way she behaved while they were dating.

Since leaving Bayview, Claire has seemed to turn over a new leaf. She’s trying to stay on the straight and narrow, and making amends with Tripp, which could be another step in her recovery. In addition, the pair will find themselves both single, so they could end up rekindling their romance.

Chris Haston / NBC

Elsewhere in Salem, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will be joined by Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and her son Shawn (Brandon Beemer) as they continue to frantically search for Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

The trio know that they are in a race against time if they want to save Ciara’s life and return her home safe and sound, but they’ll continue to meet dead ends.

All the while, Ciara will find herself in a dead situation when she realizes that her captor, Vincent, now believes her to be his dead wife, Wendy — the midwife that Ben murdered years ago while he was mentally ill. She knows that her life is in danger if she can’t escape his clutches immediately.