Arianny Celeste Flaunts Cleavage In Blue & White Monokini

Arianny Celeste thrilled her Instagram fans with a series of selfies that featured her wearing a sexy monokini that showcased her growing baby bump and voluptuous curves.

The first picture featured the mother-to-be from the chest up. She wore a white monokini with a blue print that had a cutout under her ample bosom. The garment showed off her cleavage along with some underboob. A small amount of her growing baby bump was visible in the shot. Arianny looked into the lens with her brown eyes wide and her full pink lips slightly open, revealing a hint of her white teeth. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a short gold chain with a pendant. The model wore her highlight brunette hair in soft waves that cascaded down her back and over one shoulder with shorter pieces framing her face.

Arianny took the second photo from a different angle that showed off more of her body, and she cradled her growing bump with one hand. The view also revealed that her monokini dipped to the model’s lower back. The expecting mother looked up at the camera, and she had her lips closed smiling pleasantly. In both photographs, the UFC octagon girl stood near several green potted plants

In her caption, Arianny tagged makeup artist Eileen Madrid with her glamorous look, and her followers shared plenty of love on her post. More than 15,100 hit the like button, and nearly 150 Instagram users took the time to leave a positive message for her with many including the flame emoji to describe her look.

“You’re the most perfect mama ever!! Babe, this is gorgeous,” gushed one fan who included a red heart-eye cat emoji and a sparkle.

“I love your glow! Amazing pics! You look absolutely adorable!” a second follower enthused, adding two hearts.

“Your little guy is so lucky to have a mommy like you. You are taking such good care of him already. So proud of you mija,” wrote a second Instagram user who added a smiley and red heart to complete the comment.

“Oh my goodness you look absolutely gorgeous. You have that mama glow, Arianny. When is the baby due?” a fourth devotee wondered along with several blushing smilies.

Arianny has treated her followers to several looks at her changing body throughout her pregnancy. The Inquisitr previously reported that she enjoyed some time poolside while showcasing her rounded stomach in a mustard white striped bikini and a large straw hat that protected her face.