Laura Sagra Shows Off Tiny Waist In Red-And-White Striped Crop Top

Instagram model Laura Sagra showed off her svelte form to her 920,000 followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, September 8, showed the fitness fanatic in a striped top that helped to highlight her toned midriff.

Laura wore a red-and-white striped crop top as she posed for her latest Instagram snap. The item of clothing featured narrow straps and tied up in the front. It plunged down low in the front, revealing a little of the celebrity’s cleavage. In addition, her narrow waist was highlighted thanks to her scanty attire.

The model, who is also known for her workout clips, posed with her head on one hand as she gazed at the camera with her dark brown eyes, a serene expression gracing her features. Her elbow appeared to be supporting her weight as she rested it against something that was off-screen.

Her long blond locks were straightened and parted slightly to one side as they fell down over one shoulder, partially covering her clothing and stomach. Laura completed the look with a thick gold chain as well as a delicate chain that featured a cross pendant.

She stood in front of a vivid green wall. A beige sheet covered something behind the celebrity and the sun streamed in through a window that was positioned out of the shot. This helped to highlight her gorgeously pale complexion.

As soon the Colombian model posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the photo had already garnered close to 18,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring supporters.

“Wow, beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Oh, my God!!! How you doing sweetheart!?” a fan declared, obviously smitten.

In addition, many of the commentators replied in Spanish. “Hermosa,” which translates to “beautiful” via a Google translation was often used, as was “divina,” which means “divine.”

“Beautiful,” another person wrote, adding the crown emoji to further clarify their comment.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji as a way to circumnavigate the language barrier. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyes, fire, and kissing emoji. Often, these were used in long strings in order to truly show their appreciation for the celebrity’s photo.

Laura often shows off her enviable figure with her Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posed in peach-colored underwear while holding a rose. Once more, her toned abs were on display, much to the delight of her admirers.