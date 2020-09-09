Stella Maxwell Wears Nothing But Booty Shorts In Hot New Instagram Photos

Stella Maxwell posted a sexy new Instagram post to her page today — a two-photo series where she was photographed wearing nothing but booty shorts.

In the first shot, Stella lay on her back on a bed with a white comforter with orange accents. There was a large floor-to-ceiling window that offered views of the city not far from the bed, and Stella placed her feet on it. She also draped her left hand over her bare chest.

White curtains were pushed open, and the room she was in had dark wooden floors that were decorated with a light rug with small red designs.

Stella wore her hair back in a casual bun. She also accessorized with hoop earrings and a necklace.

The bright sunlight from the sunset or sunrise was a focal point in the picture, and it left her skin glowing.

In the second snap, Stella sat up with her feet together and rested her crossed hands on top as she curved her back slightly. She gazed at the camera with a coy pout, and her face was hard to see as a bright, diagonal sunbeam partially obscured her face. Even so, the rest of her figure was hard to miss and her pose allowed her to showcase her sideboob. Her black shorts were also more prominent in this photo, and these had a high-waisted fit.

The bokeh effect by her legs added to the dreamy vibe of the shot.

The update has been available for two hours, and it’s already racked up over 31,800 likes. Her followers rushed to the comments section to leave her these compliments and others.

Many people took note of her caption that also may have hinted at her location.

“Take care Angel and enjoy your stay in Ny NY…,” wished an admirer.

“@stellamaxwell it’s up to you, New York New York,” wrote a second social media user.

“Capturing all the feels,” observed a third devotee.

“Do one on a NJ rooftop next. @stellamaxwell,” suggested another hopeful supporter.

In another Instagram post on August 29, Stella put her incredible body on show. That time, she posed on a bed in dark purple lingerie as a dog lay asleep by her side. Her bra had small jagged lace accents along her cleavage, and her bottoms had scalloped lace. She sat on her knees with her legs apart and smiled flirtatiously with her lips closed, wearing her hair down in a middle part.