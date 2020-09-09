Willow Smith Tugs Down Her Leggings To Show Off Her Chiseled Abs In Scorching-Hot Gym Selfie

Willow Smith showcased her phenomenal physique in a stunning new photo this week that has the internet talking.

The 19-year-old took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a scorching-hot selfie, which appeared to have been snapped during a recent sweat session. She was in a small gym that had two weight benches, as well as a large rack full of dumbells along the wall behind her. She posed in front of a floor-to-ceiling mirror with her legs crossed at the ankle and her hips pushed slightly out to the side. Her phone was positioned in front of her head, effectively hiding her face but ensuring that her followers got a complete look at her gym-honed physique with the angle.

Willow looked incredible as she showcased the results of her intense workout regimen in a set of coordinated athleticwear that perfectly suited her slender frame. She rocked a gray ribbed sports bra that clung tightly to her chest and cut off right at her ribcage, leaving her midsection exposed in its entirety. The number also featured thick straps with white trim that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders.

Willow also sported a pair of leggings made of the same textured material. The bottoms fit snugly over her lower half, highlighting her legs and shapely thighs. The piece also had a high-rise waistband that accentuated her taut stomach. She grasped one side of the band and proceeded to tug it low down her hips, offering fans a better look at her chiseled abs.

The “Whip My Hair” singer opted to go shoeless in the sizzling selfie, though she did wear a pair of black socks with purple accents that added a pop of color to her otherwise neutral look. She also appeared to be wearing a set of dangling earrings to give the ensemble a hint of bling.

Fans certainly seemed impressed at the sight of the celeb’s sculpted body. They have awarded the post more than 557,000 likes and thousands of comments within just six hours of it going live to her feed.

“Wow!!! You look amazing,” one person wrote.

“You’re a genetically superior being,” declared another fan.

“Body like a goddess,” a third follower remarked.

“We love a fit queen,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Earlier this summer, Willow gave her followers some insight as to what her workout routine includes. A photo posted to her page in July captured her performing a variation of a difficult yoga move called the peacock for which she balanced in a handstand with her hands twisted backward. Fans appeared enthralled by her incredible skill, hitting the like button more than 511,000 times to date.