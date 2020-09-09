Sveta Bilyalova Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Strappy Lingerie

Sveta Bilyalova shared her first new Instagram post of the week today, and it was a sizzling selfie. She rocked a strappy black lingerie set and posed indoors.

She leaned on the doorframe of a white door with glass accents. She held up the phone with one hand and glanced down at the screen with a pouty smile. She also crossed her foot in front and placed her other hand on her midriff.

Sveta’s bra had a tight fit with a cutout in the center that brought attention to her cleavage. It featured extra straps along the top and it was so small that her underboob was showing. She also rocked a pair of matching, low-waisted bottoms with thick straps. She completed her look with a garter belt that she left unclipped. This accessory had thick black straps with a geometric design.

Her sexy ensemble brought attention to not just her chest, but also to her toned abs and slender legs.

She wore her hair down in a casual side part with pieces brushed in front of her shoulders.

Sveta accessorized with a couple of bracelets on her wrist. Her light manicure also popped against her dark ensemble.

The hallway she posed in had wooden flooring with white walls and multiple doors. The photo was taken in the reflection of a gold-framed mirror, and on the left side of the frame, a white and black tiled room was partially visible.

The geotag revealed that she was in Berlin, Germany. It looked like she’s doing a bit of traveling as her second-newest post was geotagged in Paris, France.

So far, the update has garnered over 164,200 likes in the past 13 hours. Her admirers took to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“This set looks sexy on you,” gushed a devotee.

“Wow so much beauty in Berlin,” declared a second admirer.

“Well you’re definitely looking cute,” wrote a third social media user, taking note of her caption.

“Where you been?” asked another supporter, punctuating their message with a crying face emoji.

On April 29, Sveta caught many of her fan’s attention with another risqué post. That time, she rocked a fishnet dress that left little to the imagination as it was completely see-through. In the first photo of the series, she sat in the middle of a water feature and crossed her right leg on top. She placed her hands on her knees and looked at the camera with a sultry gaze. The photo was taken on a sunny day.