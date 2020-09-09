Alexa Dellanos Is ‘All Smiles’ While Sitting In Bed In A White Chain Bikini

Alexa Dellanos thrilled her two million Instagram followers with a number of scorching-hot photos on Tuesday, the most recent of which saw her going scantily-clad in a tiny bikini. The image hit her feed just moments ago but has already been flooded with love by her adoring fans.

The latest addition to Alexa’s page was snapped in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, per the geotag, where she appeared to be posing in a luxurious hotel room. The 26-year-old was “all smiles” as she sat on her knees on top of a plush bed while leaning her upper body in toward the camera to emphasize her ample assets and killer curves. She looked as beautiful as ever in yet another skimpy swimsuit, one that perfectly suited her hourglass frame.

Alexa sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her phenomenal figure in the barely there bikini that left very little to the imagination. Her look included a white top with silver chain straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also showed off an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its daringly low scoop neckline, while its underwire-style cups further enhanced the busty display.

On her lower half, Alexa showcased even more of her bronzed bod in a pair of matching white bikini bottoms. The scanty swimwear boasted a daringly high cut and cheeky design that flashed her curvy hips, booty, and sculpted thighs. It featured the same chain detail on its waistband as well, which sat high up on her hips to highlight her trim waist and toned midsection.

The model wore her luscious blond locks down in a middle part. They cascaded behind her shoulders, framing her face and striking features. She also added a set of gold bangle bracelets and a silver watch to give her ensemble even more bling.

One hour proved to be plenty of time for fans to shower Alexa’s new Instagram upload some love. It has amassed more than 17,000 likes within the short time span, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Excellence and perfection!!” one person wrote.

“The hottest girl alive,” praised another fan.

“You have a beautiful smile,” a third user remarked.

“Breathtaking,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa brought the heat to her Instagram page a number of times on Tuesday. In the morning, the social media star shared another sizzling snap in which she showed off her incredible physique in a pink two-piece. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up over 38,000 likes and 651 comments so far.