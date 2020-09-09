‘OG Rollergirl’ Heather Graham Rocks Shiny Skates, Remembers Movie ‘Boogie Nights’

Actress Heather Graham thrilled her 322,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday evening with a snap of herself posing in iridescent roller skates.

Longtime fans will remember the stunning blonde as Brandy — better known as Rollergirl — from the 1997 movie Boogie Nights, in which she played a troubled young actress who spent the majority of the film nude and, appropriately, on roller skates.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Heather explained that she has been inspired by the rising popularity of roller skating during the pandemic, made particularly visible on the social media site TikTok.

“I just look at these girls and they’re having such a great time,” she said, “They made me feel like, ‘That’s so fun! I have to teach myself how to rollerskate again.'”

According to Heather’s most recent update, she has taken the inspiration to heart. She looked totally comfortable in awesome footwear that shimmered in the evening light. They had a gold appearance, but reflected a bevy of rainbow shades across their surfaces.

Long laces wrapped around her ankles several times before being tied in teeny bows, so as not to get caught up in the wheels.

The 50-year-old star from Swingers and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me looked stunning wearing a vintage-style romper with a black-and-white patterned base upon which colorful illustrated images were printed. Most were unidentifiable, but some red roses were visible across the front.

The garment featured a wide, round neckline that displayed a hint of cleavage, and the short hem showed off her bare legs.

Heather posed for the snap on a paved public area surrounded by evenly spaced trees. A large iron fence lining a dark water’s edge was visible several yards behind her, and beyond that was a brightly-lit line of massive skyscrapers ascending into the night sky.

Heather’s devoted Instagram followers were delighted to express their longtime adoration for the prolific actress, and flooded her page with over 8,000 likes and hundreds of comments in the first hour after the post was uploaded.

“Battery Park City,..you’re right in my back yard.. I can’t seem to get away from you. I was at sugar fish in LA eating with my producer and my daughter, you were two tables away. You don’t age… we love you. Be safe on those skates please,” gushed one fan, who apparently recognized the background in the image.

“I’m all about this vibe,” agreed a second person.

“The OG,” agreed a third follower.

