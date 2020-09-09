Qimmah Russo’s Booty Is The Highlight In Workout Videos Showing Off Incredible Core Strength

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a collection of workout videos she recently shared on her official social media account. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, September 8, not only revealed how the celebrity achieved her enviable derriere but also displayed her incredible core strength as well.

In the series of short clips, Qimmah wore a gray crop top and leggings that clung tightly to her curves as she worked out. The patterning on the back of the pants further drew attention to her chiseled form. Her dark hair was slicked back into a low ponytail which was braided in order to not cause a distraction while Qimmah performed the series of exercises.

The first clip showed Qimmah lying on her stomach on an exercise machine. With her arms crossed over her chest, she lifted herself upward and away from the machine, doing a high-intensity version of sit-ups.

Next, Qimmah was shown with her back to the camera as she pushed a weighted lever with one foot. In the third installment, the celebrity repeatedly lifted a dumbbell in rapid-fire succession. Another clip showed a similar workout but, this time, she squatted as she hefted the large weight. Finally, she did a series of lunges with the dumbbell resting on her shoulders.

As soon as Qimmah posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within 19 hours, the videos had gathered more than 17,000 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Best in the game,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Way to inspire! [Qimmah]- great hairstyle!” a fan declared.

“Thank god it’s not a crime to be that fine. You’d be locked up for life,” another user stated.

“Yes!! Love dat,” a fourth person wrote, also adding the peach and black heart emoji in order to further explain their comment.

Many of her followers preferred to use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the clips. By far, the most popular were the heart-eyes, heart, and fire. In addition, the muscly arm and peach emoji were also in regular use, in response to the subject matter included in Qimmah’s clips.

The fitness guru is a regular poster to Instagram and she often shares several updates daily. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off her chiseled physique last week while going braless under a black T-shirt, which she teamed with a tiny pair of briefs.