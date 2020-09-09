‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Wears A Blue Bikini & Plays Around In The Bathtub With Bestie Heather Martin

Former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown reunited with her bestie Heather Martin over the weekend and the two have been having a blast together. A series of video clips that Hannah shared via her Instagram stories on Sunday showed that she and her BFF from doing Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor were living it up at a gorgeous resort. At one point, they shared a bubble bath together as they answered some fan questions.

The gals were full of giggles as they settled into the tub together. Hannah had a glass of red wine, and Heather seemed to be toggling between a glass of white wine and a can of soda. Both stars had their blond tresses pulled back from their faces, with Hannah’s up in a messy bun and Heather’s in a loose ponytail.

Hannah wore a blue bikini that allowed her to flaunt her incredible physique. Over the course of the clips, she showcased a bit of cleavage, flaunted her long, lean legs, and gave fans a chance to appreciate her rock-hard abs.

Much of the time, she was immersed in the bubbly water. Eventually, however, the heat got to her and she then shifted to lounge next to the tub while lounging in a cozy white robe.

Heather was a little bit more subdued when it came to her bathtub ensemble. She went with a white one-piece that showcased her slender figure without revealing too much skin.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

When The Bachelorette star and her bestie asked fans to start sending in their questions, they insisted that everybody’s inquiries had to be cool ones. The ladies giggled as they played around and everybody got to see both Heather and Hannah’s dimples.

As they sipped their drinks and snacked on popcorn, the Bachelor besties shared their thoughts on inquires about their favorite foods, most boring habits, guilty pleasures, and what they thought the best traits were in guys.

At one point, Hannah stretched out in the tub and propped her long legs up on the edge. Bubbles covered her midsection and she braced her forearm on one knee as she held her glass of wine, snacked on some treats, and continued to respond to everybody’s light-hearted inquiries.

Heather and Hannah have spent a lot of time together since The Bachelorette star returned to California over the summer. The two women live a couple of hours apart from one another, but they have managed to spend a fair amount of time together and fans always enjoy their silliness and banter.