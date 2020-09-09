Hannah Palmer Flaunts Ample Assets In A Colorful Bikini On Instagram

Hannah Palmer flaunted her ample assets in a hot new Instagram post this week. The model went scantily clad in the double-pic update, adding some serious heat to her page.

The blond bombshell likely sent pulses racing as she showcased her killer curves in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination. The two-piece boasted an abstract pattern in a bright assortment of colors that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though it was its revealing design that seemed to be what captivated the attention of her adoring fans.

Hannah was captured from the waist up in the first photo of the sizzling upload. She stood close to the camera, filling nearly every inch of the frame as she bit on the stem of her sunglasses in a seductive manner. Her swim top boasted a daringly low-cut neckline that flashed an eyeful of cleavage as she worked the lens. Its cups appeared too small to contain her voluptuous assets, adding a glimpse of underboob to the racy scene as well.

The rest of Hannah’s swimsuit was revealed in the second slide of the upload, which saw the DJ posing in profile to the camera while turning her head over her shoulder to shoot it a sensual gaze. She wore a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms in the same bold pattern that showed off her round booty nearly in its entirety, as well as a glimpse at her sculpted thighs. The garment also featured a thin waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Per the upload’s geotag, Hannah rocked her barely there swimwear at the Papaya Playa Project — a luxury hotel in Tulum, Mexico. She stood underneath the shade of a large building with a straw roof that was furnished with a wooden table and bench-style seat. Fans could also see that the floor of the space was comprised entirely of white sand, giving the spot a tropical vibe.

Hannah wore her platinum locks down in loose waves that cascaded messily behind her shoulders and down her back. They appeared slightly damp as if she had just come in from a dip in the ocean. She added a pair of thick gold hoop earrings to the ensemble, giving her revealing look a hint of bling.

The skin-baring snaps proved to be popular with Hannah’s 1.6 million followers, many of whom flocked to the comments section to show the model some love.

“Omg breathtaking,” one person wrote.

“PERFECTION,” praised another fan.

“Gorgeous bikini and you look amazing in it,” a third follower gushed.

“Goddess,” added a fourth user.

The post has also amassed more than 62,000 likes within five hours of going live.