Anna Nystrom Looks Chic In Glasses & A Blazer For A Museum Visit

Swedish smokeshow Anna Nystrom surprised her 8.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, in which she posed outdoors in a chic ensemble. Anna stood in a spot with a door covered in eye-catching architectural embellishments behind her, and a worn brick wall to her right. As the geotag indicated, she was at the Swedish Royal Museum of Natural History, which is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Anna started her ensemble with a simple pair of black leggings from her own activewear label, Ryvelle, and made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture. The leggings were slightly high-waisted, and the fabric clung to her toned calves before she tucked the into the boots she was wearing. She looked autumn-ready in a pair of knee-high gray boots with a low chunky heel and slightly slouchy fit.

She paired the leggings with a simple white blouse top that had a low-cut neckline, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She also accessorized with a pendant necklace that drew even more attention to her chest. Over top of the blouse, she rocked a blazer that she left open. Wide lapels framed her chest, and the garment flared out slightly at the bottom, accentuating her curvaceous figure.

Anna included a few more accessories to complete the look, including a structured black Saint Laurent handbag that she held in one hand while her other hand was positioned on her waist. She had a pair of black-framed eyeglasses on, and a smile graced her face as she posed for the picture.

Anna wore her long blond locks parted in the middle and loose, and her silky tresses tumbled down her chest in soft waves, reaching all the way to her waist. She appeared to have folded the cuffs of her blazer to give the business chic look a more casual vibe, and she paired the stunning snap with a simple caption. Her followers couldn’t get enough, and the post racked up over 64,100 likes within five hours, as well as 588 comments from her audience.

“GORGEOUS,” one fan exclaimed, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“What a business lady,” another follower remarked, loving the vibe of the ensemble.

“You look so classy so sweet so beautiful,” a third fan added, showering Anna with compliments.

“The best look by far,” another follower commented.

