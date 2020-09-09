Anllela Sagra Proudly Displays Buns While Wearing Black Floral Underwear

Colombian Instagram model Anllela wowed her 11.8 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, September 8, saw the celebrity showing off her lithe figure in a unique set of floral underwear.

Anllela wore black lace lingerie that featured panels of lighter-colored floral patterns. The bra had scalloped lace edging along the inner sides of the triangular cups and a small satin bow tied up in the middle.

The briefs had the same pale pattern and edging as well as delicate satin ribbons tied up in bows at either hip. The Instagram sensation also chose a matching black choker with a small metallic detail in the center.

Included in the update were five photographs that impressed her supporters. The first was a cheeky reveal of her toned buns as she stood with her back to the camera. With one hand on her hips, Anllela looked over her shoulder as her brunette locks tumbled down around her face and covered her chest. She also shared two other snaps in the set that showed a similar pose to this one.

In the second snap, she stood face on to the photographer, her hands resting on her head and with a seductive expression on her face. Her toned stomach and chiseled thighs were bought to the audience’s attention with this pose.

The fourth snap was a close up of the model’s chest. As she leaned in to take the photo herself, only her pouted lips could be seen. However, it was most likely that her intended audience was more interested in the chesty focal point than anything else that was happening in the shot.

As soon as Anllela posted the images, her followers quickly responded. Within six hours, the set had already amassed a whopping 157,000 likes and over 1,300 comments from her legion of fans.

“My favorite,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Wonderfully body I love you Anllela!!” a fan declared.

“This bikini tho,” another user stated.

“The perfection,” a fourth person wrote, adding a row of the fire emoji at the end of their comment for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular was the heart, heart-eyes, and fire ones. In addition, the peach emoji was also in regular use.

While Anllela is well known for her underwear updates and fitness videos, she has been changing things up of late by including additional fun and flirty video content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently danced around while wearing black underwear in order to entertain her admirers.