Laurence Bédard Shows Off Shapely Buns And Bare Back While Wearing Lacy Black Bodysuit

Instagram model Laurence Bédard impressed her 2.8 million followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, September 8, showed the celebrity wearing a revealing lace bodysuit as she posed with her back toward the camera. Her supporters were instantly captivated and took to the comments section in order to show their appreciation.

Laurence wore a revealing negligee that appeared to be made entirely from black lace. It featured scalloped edging along the bottom and sat loosely over her toned hips and derriere as she posed for the camera. The top section seemed to be gathered and tied up with a huge satin bow around her neck.

The model posed with her back to her intended audience, looking demurely over one shoulder, her lips pouted as she did so. She leaned against a charcoal-colored door with a chrome handle, one hand supporting her as she rested her fingers gently against it.

With the pose, her smooth back was on display as well as her vast array of tattoos. Posing with one leg slightly bent, her booty was also a major focus in the photo.

The Instagram sensation’s brunette bob was straightened and parted to one side. Her locks curled under just slightly at the bottom and rested against the neckline of the outfit.

In the background appeared to be a marble-effect wall featuring gray tones as she stood in a doorway.

As soon as Laurence posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within 11 hours, the photo had racked up 36,400 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“So beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Superb woman,” a fourth person responded, also adding several sparkling and black heart emoji for further emphasis.

While many loved the outfit, others were more eager to comment on the celebrity’s array of tattoos adorning her toned physique

“Some very nice tattoo art you have!!” a fan declared.

“Gorgeous and love your tattoos,” another user stated.

Many of her also followers opted to emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Laurence’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyes and variants of the heart emoji. However, several users also used the drooling one.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laurence showed off her incredibly tiny waist in an Instagram update last week. Wearing a lavender-colored tank top and denim shorts, the celebrity also revealed that she loved the top so much that she had it in a variety of colors.