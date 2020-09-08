Eri Anton Bares Chiseled Body In Neon Green Swimsuit

Eri Anton served a killer look on Tuesday, September 8, when she shared a hot new post with her 1.1 million Instagram followers. The Latina fitness model took to the popular social media platform to upload a series of photos of herself slaying in a skimpy swimsuit that showed off her chiseled body as she enjoyed a sunny day on the beach.

The four-picture slideshow captured Anton in a strong pose as she rocked a neon green one-piece bathing suit that made her tan complexion stand out. The suit featured a deep V-shaped neckline and low-cut sides that exposed plenty of cleavage and sideboob.

The legs were high-cut, rising to her waist and baring her toned, curvy hips. It also featured a thong back that did a lot more showing than covering, allowing Anton to show off her toned booty. According to the tag, her suit was from Kristen Lonie Swimwear.

In the photos, Anton propped one leg forward and arched her back, drawing attention to her backside and shapely legs. In three of the shots, she raised her arms to her head, pulling up her dark hair.

Anton captioned the photos with an inspiring message about the importance of surrounding yourself with “people who can lift you higher.” She also invited her fans to click on the link in her stories to check out a a recent interview she did with Women Fitness.

Within two hours of going live, the post has garnered more than 7,100 likes and upwards of 200 comments. Her fans used the comments section to interact with her caption and also to shower her with compliments in different languages, mainly English and Spanish.

“You are so unbelievably gorgeous a masterpiece and [your] words always inspire so much [praying hands] bless you,” one user wrote.

“Omg babe [starry eyes emoji] so sexy and fit,” raved a second user.

“You are absolutely stunning and the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. I would love to meet you one day,” replied another one.

“Preach [clapping hands] omg babe you are pure perfection,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Anton often rocks swim- and activewear on her Instagram posts to show off her incredible physique. As The Inquisitr has written, she previously did the latter in a previous post that showed her striking a powerful pose at the gym. Her workout set was made of a blue, stretchy fabric that clung to her muscular body. Her sports bra featured an asymmetrical design with straps that combined on the left, creating a cutout that showcased her chest.