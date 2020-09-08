Kaitlyn Bristowe Rocks Animal-Print Outfit As She Taunts ‘DWTS’ Opponent Carole Baskin: ‘Comin For You’

"The Bachelorette' star wore her opponent's signature pattern in a new Instagram photo.

Kaitlyn Bristowe posted a cheeky message to her Dancing with the Stars opponent, Carole Baskin, on Instagram.

The former Bachelorette star, 35, posted a new photo to her social media page as she playfully taunted the Tiger King alum, who will compete against her during the 29th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

In the pic, Kaitlyn glowed as she posed in a stylish black bodysuit and black and white animal print skirt. The reality star had a scrunchie wrapped around her wrist and her hair was pulled back as she confidently eyed the camera.

While she will be competing against 14 other celebrities for the DWTS mirrorball trophy, Kaitlyn targeted the controversial 59-year-old animal rights activist in the caption to her photo. Kaitlyn wrote that she’s “comin” for Carole on the “D floor.” She also included the hashtag #CoolCat.

In the comments section to the post, which can be seen below, fans had a field day with the ABC star’s lighthearted threat.

“Love it! Go get ’em, Tiger!” one fan wrote.

“Talkin’ smack already!! I love ya KB,” another added.

“Yes honey you’re such a cool cat @kaitlynbristowe,” a third fan wrote.

“Dog lady vs cat lady, let’s go!” another chimed in.

Other fans predicted that Kaitlyn will not only beat out Carole but also all of the other celebs in the competition and will follow fellow Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown as the next mirrorball trophy winner on DWTS.

Carole is a controversial figure, so it’s no wonder that Kaitlyn’s post received plenty of support for her fans. The Big Cat Rescue CEO’s backstory includes the mysterious missing status of her husband, Don Lewis, with some people alleging that she may have been involved in his disappearance.

Kaitlyn has actually been poking fun at Carole for a while now — well before she was officially announced as a competitor on Dancing With the Stars. Back in June, Kaitlyn reacted when her boyfriend Jason Tartick joked about the then-remote possibility of the Tiger King alum joining DWTS for Season 29, according to ET Online.

“Imagine if you lose to Carole Baskin,” Jason said at the time, to which Kaitlyn vowed, “I can’t lose to Carole Baskin!”

Kaitlyn’s funny post comes as fellow Dancing With the Stars contestant Chrishell Stause shared a photo of her posing alongside Carole, who was wearing her own animal-print outfit and a kitty mask during a press junket from the celebrity ballroom show.